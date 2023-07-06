The app that marks the beginning of the war between Meta and Twitter, Threads, has been available since Thursday in the US and UK, but cannot be downloaded in the European Union, nor will it be in the next few hours. This is the most talked about application of the moment, since it allows you to import your Instagram contact list and get an experience very similar to that of Elon Musk’s social network, but Europeans will have to wait before they can get their hands on it. The reason for the delay is regulatory uncertainty surrounding the service’s use of personal data: Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, cited regulatory issues as the reason for delaying the EU launch . The main concern of lawmakers on Threads concerns compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which includes provisions relating to the sharing of user data between different platforms (in this case, in fact, the data would be imported from Instagram). Meta is currently awaiting further clarification from the European Commission on how the law will be implemented. Once a better understanding of the regulatory framework is obtained, Meta will consider next steps regarding the launch of Threads in the EU. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has raised concerns about how much data Threads may be collecting. He also highlighted how in the app’s policy there is the possibility for Meta to store a huge amount of users’ personal data, such as web history for example.