Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 11:19



Updated 11:45 a.m.

‘Fast-drug’. This is what you could call the concept of quick and easy drug sales practiced by some dealers from Pilar de la Horadada. Without getting out of the car, they rolled down the window and passed around the doses of cocaine and hashish. “They bought it as if it were fast food,” acknowledge the agents of the Civil Guard, who, in collaboration with the Local Police, have dismantled this business as lucrative as it is illegal and which, they say, was carried out in the middle of a public street and at any time. time of the day.

The Pilar de la Horadada post began the operation after having initial suspicions of an alleged drug trafficking crime. Once the investigations began, the agents closed the trail on a possible point of sale, on the street, near a house where the alleged perpetrators probably resided.

Drugs and money seized.



GC





At one point, probably suspecting that they were being watched, the perpetrators changed location, making the agents’ work more difficult. However, it didn’t take long for investigators to locate them again. They changed residence and installed a new point of sale again on the public road, also in the heart of the urban area of ​​Pilar de la Horadada.

During the course of the investigations, the agents have been able to verify the large influx of clients who came to buy both hashish and cocaine, at any time of the day, and mostly in the afternoon. The clients came by car, and without getting out of the car and through the window, the authors dispensed the doses to them.

On November 2, four people were arrested, four men between 32 and 46 years old, one of them of Spanish nationality and three of Moroccan nationality, who have a history of similar events. Two searches have been carried out in the residences of the alleged perpetrators, one of them an apartment, and the other, an apart-hotel, close to each other, and close to the place from which they were selling, in which 50 grams of cocaine, 75 grams of hashish and 2 grams of marijuana, cut and packaged in individual doses ready for sale, in addition to 21,710 euros in cash.

They are charged with a crime against public health, for drug trafficking, and another for belonging to a criminal group. The detainees have been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Orihuela, which has ordered the imprisonment of the four alleged perpetrators.