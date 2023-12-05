Although they are organized by the British Fashion Council, they have become global awards that recognize the work of different agents in the fashion industry. This year they wanted to recognize the work of the actress and director Michaela Coel as a leader of change, of Valentino Garavani for his career, of the director of the British edition of Vogue Edward Enninful for his pioneering spirit or of JW Anderson (Loewe) as designer of the anus. The jury, made up of editors and creatives from around the world, also wanted to award Maximilian Davis (Ferragamo) as British creator of the year as well as a handful of emerging designers, including Bianca saunders, Connor Yves and Chopova Lowena.

The prizes, which are accessed via entry or ‘buying’ a table at the event, are one of the main sources of funding for the BFC, which uses that money to financially support new talent. Numerous celebrities from all over the world attended the event, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Amal Clooney, Anne Hathaway and Taylor Hill. These are some of the looks most prominent.

Actress Anne Hathaway with a vintage Valentino design, one of the night’s winners Karwai Tang (WireImage)

The actress and director Michaela Coel in a simple white dress with a strapless neckline and opening at the waist Dominic Lipinski (Getty Images)

The model Precious Lee chose an original volume red dress by Comme des Garçons Lionel Hahn (Getty Images)

Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, with a design by Nensi Dojaka Lionel Hahn (Getty Images)

As usual, Pamela Anderson attended the gala without makeup and in a simple Stella McCartney suit. WWD (WWD via Getty Images)

The British brand 16Arlington has designed this custom dress for Alexa Chung Karwai Tang (WireImage)

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a red dress with a coat over it, all by Valentino. Dominic Lipinski (Getty Images)

Taylor Russell, image of Loewe, with an original design by the firm Lionel Hahn (Getty Images)

Amal Clooney in a spectacular vintage Atelier Versace dress Karwai Tang (WireImage)

Actress Jodie Comer chose a simple black dress signed by Victoria Beckham. Neil Mockford (FilmMagic)

Paloma Elsesser, awarded best model of the year, wearing a Maximilian Davis dress for Ferragamo Dominic Lipinski (Getty Images)

Simone Rocha was in charge of creating this original outfit for actress Maisie Williams Karwai Tang (WireImage)

The artist Rita Ora in a simple black dress adorned with studded applications on the back. She signs it Primark, a brand in which she collaborates Karwai Tang (WireImage)

Georgia May Jagger, wearing a Burberry print dress. WWD (WWD via Getty Images)