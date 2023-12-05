Although they are organized by the British Fashion Council, they have become global awards that recognize the work of different agents in the fashion industry. This year they wanted to recognize the work of the actress and director Michaela Coel as a leader of change, of Valentino Garavani for his career, of the director of the British edition of Vogue Edward Enninful for his pioneering spirit or of JW Anderson (Loewe) as designer of the anus. The jury, made up of editors and creatives from around the world, also wanted to award Maximilian Davis (Ferragamo) as British creator of the year as well as a handful of emerging designers, including Bianca saunders, Connor Yves and Chopova Lowena.
The prizes, which are accessed via entry or ‘buying’ a table at the event, are one of the main sources of funding for the BFC, which uses that money to financially support new talent. Numerous celebrities from all over the world attended the event, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Amal Clooney, Anne Hathaway and Taylor Hill. These are some of the looks most prominent.