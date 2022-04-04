Coca Cola It is one of the best-known soft drink creators globally. Throughout its existence it delighted us with various creative flavors to quench our thirst. Now it seems that they are targeting the video game market with a rather peculiar new offer.

As of May 2, gamers will be able to know what the flavor of a pixel is. This thanks to the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte that promises to answer the doubt that someone probably had at some point. All as an attempt to get closer to the community that plays video games and consumes their product.

We present you the curious Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte

Coca-Cola Byte already made its appearance in the month of March in a mode of Fortnite. Now it will make the leap to real life as a new flavor of the well-known refreshing drink. The most ambitious thing about this drink is that it seeks ‘make the intangible flavor of pixels tangible’. Frankly we thought they would taste like electricity, but we may have been wrong.

According to a representative of the brand, in a comment to CNN, this flavor originated to connect with gamers. ‘We consider it important to be present where the players are. Coca-Cola has a long history of supporting the community‘. Now they will be present with a soft drink whose can seems very representative of this medium.

This flavor is the second to come out of the initiative Coca-Cola Creations. With this, the brand intends to create innovative, profitable and eye-catching new flavors. In keeping with its gaming theme, each can will allow access to an augmented reality experience via mobile.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte It will hit the market on May 2 in United States and can be purchased online. The price will be $15 dollars (about $300 Mexican pesos) for a pack of two cans. Although there is no news that it reaches our territory, perhaps the magic of the internet and the globalized world will allow you to try it. What do you think pixels taste like?

