The Emirates Digital Government reported that, in accordance with Article (42) of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 regarding the regulation of labor relations “UAE Labor Law”, the employment contract ends in any of the following situations: the agreement of the two parties to terminate it, the expiry of the period specified in the contract Unless it is extended or renewed in accordance with the UAE Labor Law at the request of one of the parties, provided that the provisions of the Labor Law regarding the termination of the contract, the notice period agreed upon in the contract, the death of the employer if the subject of the contract is related to his person, the death or inability of the worker to work completely and in a manner are adhered to. Permanently, according to a certificate from the concerned health authority, a final judgment against the worker with a freedom-restricting penalty for a period of no less than three months, the final closure of the facility in accordance with the legislation in force in the UAE, the bankruptcy or insolvency of the employer, or any economic or exceptional reasons that prevent the continuation of The project is in accordance with the conditions, controls and procedures determined by the executive regulations and the legislation in force in the country, and the employee’s failure to fulfill the conditions for renewing the work permit for any reason beyond the control of the employer.

Regarding the warning of termination of the work contract, the government stated that according to Article (43) of the Labor Law, any of the two parties to the contract may terminate the employment contract “for any legitimate reason,” with conditions, namely: Notifying the other party in writing, continuing to implement the contract during the warning period, which must not Less than one month and not more than three months, and both parties to the contract must abide by the following: The work contract continues for the duration of the warning period, and ends with its expiry. A compensation called “warning allowance.” This provision applies even if the failure to warn did not result in harm to the other party. The warning allowance is calculated according to the last wage received by the employee.

If the contract is terminated by the employer, the employee has the right to be absent during the warning period for one day without pay per week to search for another job.

It may be agreed to exempt from the warning condition or reduce its duration while preserving the employee’s full rights for the warning period agreed upon in the work contract, and it is stipulated that the warning period be one for both parties, unless it is for the employee’s benefit.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

