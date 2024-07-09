While Season 6 of Cobra Kai This will be the last episode of the show on Netflix, but that doesn’t mean that the stories of some characters will come to an end. Apparently, the team in charge wants to continue them through spin-offs or derivative programs.

According to Josh Heald, co-creator of the series, ‘The three of us would love to continue working within this universe’Who Heald is referring to is his creative colleagues, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

According to the co-creator of Cobra Kai ‘is our favorite universe to play in and we have a lot of other ideas that are in our minds, we are already starting to discuss with our partners’.

However, Josh Heald did not go into full details about who might get their own series. The reason he preferred to remain silent was so as not to make the current show’s journey any less satisfying. He also did not touch on another key topic.

Which one are we referring to? Well, the new movie The Karate Kid which is in production. What the co-creator of the film did make clear Cobra Kai is that with the program he achieved everything he wanted to do. He also anticipated that there will be great things in Season 6.

That’s why he pointed out ‘We have a lot of balls in the air as we enter season six in terms of characters we’re looking out for, story lines that are in progress…’.

Josh Heald also commented that there are characters and stories that want to start because they always tell something new with each installment of Cobra Kaiand Season 6 will be no exception.

Heald noted that some storylines will end, but others will not. The idea is ‘leave something on the table’this creative highlighted, and ‘create new branches from that tree’. That’s why he and his colleagues talk about it all the time. The series will return to Netflix on July 18, 2024 with the first part of its sixth season.

The full interview is on io9.