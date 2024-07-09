The BioShock 4 development team is hiring a lot of peopleand this could indicate that work on the new chapter of the series has entered into full swing: good news, if we consider the rumors that the studio was having big difficulties with the project.

In particular, There are almost thirty open positions at Cloud Chamber for the San Francisco and Montreal offices, and the roles sought include animators, artists, designers, product managers and writers.

As you may recall, 2K Games announced in 2019 that they were planning to make a new BioShock game, later clarifying that this was it would have taken several years and thus dampening the enthusiasm of the saga’s many fans.

The point is that five years have already passed and we haven’t seen anything at all of the new BioShock, while some are talking about a possible launch as early as 2028; let’s imagine on the next generation of consoles, at this point.