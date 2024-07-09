The BioShock 4 development team is hiring a lot of peopleand this could indicate that work on the new chapter of the series has entered into full swing: good news, if we consider the rumors that the studio was having big difficulties with the project.
In particular, There are almost thirty open positions at Cloud Chamber for the San Francisco and Montreal offices, and the roles sought include animators, artists, designers, product managers and writers.
As you may recall, 2K Games announced in 2019 that they were planning to make a new BioShock game, later clarifying that this was it would have taken several years and thus dampening the enthusiasm of the saga’s many fans.
The point is that five years have already passed and we haven’t seen anything at all of the new BioShock, while some are talking about a possible launch as early as 2028; let’s imagine on the next generation of consoles, at this point.
What if it was the remake?
In the last few days, rumors have started to circulate that 2K Games is working on an as-yet unannounced remake, mentioned in the resume of an animator, and many have thought that it could be a remake of the original BioShock.
Considering the timing and the fact that Ken Levine’s new title, Judas, is getting closer and closerit is completely understandable that the publisher wants to bring an episode of BioShock back to stores, especially if it is a remake.
There remains the doubt as to whether the BioShock 4 project, precisely in the face of the problems that were rumored, has been revised to become something elsein this case a re-release of the original: do you think this is a plausible hypothesis?
