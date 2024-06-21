GP Spain F2, the progress of qualifying

Just as in Formula 3, where Christian Mansell achieved his first pole position, in Formula 2 there was also a “first time” in the fight for pole position. Paul Aaronin fact, will start from the pole in the Spanish Grand Prix after a very hard-fought session: three drivers in just six thousandths, finding better is practically impossible.

Behind the Hitech driver (1:24.766) was Jak Crawford (DAMS), just two thousandths behind. Third Franco Colapinto (+0.006).

Fifth time for Andrea Kimi Antonelli (+0.105), which displaced Ritomo Miyata’s Rodin from the top-5 before being overtaken by Gabriel Bortoleto. Sixth position for the Japanese, followed by Joshua Duerksen, Juan Manuel Correa, Victor Martins and Kush Maini. The Indian will be on pole for tomorrow’s Sprint which will start at 2.15pm.

Fifteenth was Oliver Bearman, who had participated in the Formula 1 FP1 with Haas in the morning. Here are the complete results of Montmeló’s qualifying.