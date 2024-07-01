For some strange reason Netflix decided it was a good idea to split the series finale into several parts. Cobra Kai. Now, to get us excited, he published a first trailer that gives us a good idea of ​​what this long-awaited outcome will be about.

The first thing you should know is that now the surviving dojos will undertake the task of making an effort to enter the world Karate tournament. Right there we can see that Cobra Kai brings together the characters of Johnny Lawrance and Daniel Larusso, but things will not be so easy.

Likewise, John Kreese, who managed to escape from his prison, is now somewhere in the world assembling a new team that will also participate in the aforementioned tournament.

On the other hand, the first five episodes of this series will be released starting July 18 through the Netflix service, so don’t expect many emotions and all kinds of dramas between characters who are supposed to get along and don’t.

We’ll see how this season ends, which promises to give us a bit of everything. We’re also left wondering what secret Mr. Miyagi kept in a box inside his house. Will it be the way to defeat any opponent?

When does Cobra Kai season 6 premiere?

The first part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai will premiere on July 18th on Netflix. That day we will have five episodes at once. Then, on November 29th we will have another five.

At the beginning of 2025 we will have the remaining 5 chapters that will tell us the end of the story of the series that has been in development for just over 6 years and that has caught the attention of both fans and outsiders.

We'll see how this series ends. We have waited a long time for this conclusion and it smells like it will be one of the events of the year. Do you think the ending is worth it?