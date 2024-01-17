Nothing was kept silent. Karla Tarazona gave an interview to a local media outlet, in which she recounted unknown details of her life and her professional career. However, one of the points that stood out the most about her was her controversial relationship with Christian Domínguez, which ended in scandal after he was unfaithful to her with Isabel Acevedo, a few months after Karla gave birth to her son. What did Tarazona say? Find out all the details in the following note.

What did Karla Tarazona say about Christian Domínguez?

Karla Tarazona recalled her romance with Christian Domínguez and argued that it was very painful to find out about her then partner's deception because she never suspected it. The Panamericana presenter stated that she shared with Isabel Acevedo and considered her part of his circle of friends.

“I know how to accept when they tell me: 'I don't love you anymore.' However, in this situation it was complicated because it was lie after lie. They were things that did hurt. Above all, having opened the door of your house for someone and that that person betrayed your trust. Everything that happened was in my face, in my face, the only one who didn't see beyond the obvious was me. It was quite difficult to accept or believe that someone could do that.”Tarazona told Trome.

In addition to this, Karla mentioned that both the singer and the dancer expressed regret for what they did and that, thanks to this, she has been able to cultivate a good relationship with Domínguez for the sake of her son.

“At the time of finishing, videos and evidence began to appear that I then began to recapitulate and that is what unleashed my fury. They saw my stupid face… Then time passed, they both publicly apologized and I considered that it was time to end this. To this day, with Christian, we have a good relationship as parents,” declared Karla.

How long did Karla Tarazona and Christian Domínguez have been in a relationship?

The couple started dating in 2014, they even had a symbolic wedding and a betrothal contract the same year. However, 2 years later they would separate due to the cumbiambero's infidelity.

