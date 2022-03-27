The Italian tennis nursery is growing strong and luxuriant and today celebrates another important victory, the first in a Challenger for Flavio Cobolli. The Roman (and Romanist) born in 2002, who just a year ago collected his first professional title in the ITF tournament in Antalya, triumphed in the final in Zara by defeating the Polish Daniel Michalski (# 337 Atp) in two sets with the score of 6-4 6-2, gained in just over an hour and a half of play. In Croatia, the third time is therefore a good one for Cobolli, who in 2021 was unable to take the decisive step towards victory in the two Challenger finals played at home at Garden Roma, against the Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo, and in Barletta, where sold to the other Italian Next Gen Giulio Zeppieri.

Strides

–

Thanks to the victory gained on the clay courts of the Croatian tournament, Cobolli further improves his best ranking achieved after the semi-finals of the Challenger of Roseto degli Abruzzi, continuing his climb towards the top of the ATP rankings. On Monday 21 March the Italian was at number 165 in the world with 361 points, while now they are already virtually 145 with a total of 434 points and 20 positions gained. However, it will be necessary to wait for the official update of the ATP ranking on April 4th to define precisely the new position that the Roman tennis player will occupy, currently the third best Under 20 in the world after only the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (n.16) and the Danish Holger Runes (88 Atp).