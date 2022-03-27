The sweet potato of the Puebla and the Eagles of the America tied 1-1 in the corresponding match of the Matchday 13 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX League, played on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. For the locals, Liliana Tenorio opened the scoring at minute 35 and for the visitors, Sarah Luebbert equalized at 46′.

The bluecream they began the encounter with the control of the ball, they had their first approximations, but they were not lucky. Little by little the game slowed down due to the constant fouls on the pitch.

Suddenly, a play down the right wing produced the first goal for The fringea cross to the heart of the area was finished off with a header by the midfielder Liliana Tenorio at minute 35. Those directed by paul moon They banged on the table.

However, the pupils of Craig Harrington they did not lower their arms, they repeatedly tried to shoot at goal, but they did not run successfully. It was at 42′ when a foul in the favorable area for America would give the opportunity to Katty Martinez to increase his goalscoring quota, but he missed his opportunity from 11 steps to 43′.

In the second half, the bluecream they touched the cabin again sweet potatoit was at minute 46 when the American midfielder Sarah Luebbert who took advantage of a center to shoot from the area and match the cards.

The Millions they insisted again, but the fouls were present and the game was stopped several times. The final whistle sounded by the central referee Ana Cristina Guarneros who decreed the final 1-1. Puebla reached 11 points and America 26 units. Katty Martínez was left with eight goals in her individual account.

