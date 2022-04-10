“cobalt blue”, known in Latin America as “Cobalt Blue”, came to Netflix as part of their bets on Indian cinema. Under the direction of Sachin Kundalkar, the story deals with issues such as romance and homosexuality as well as the prejudices that exist in the community.

The truth is that the popularity ranking has great productions occupying the first places, but the film does not plan to be left behind. On the occasion of its premiere on the service, we share with you what you need to know to decide whether to give it a second chance.

What is it about?

The plot does not show a love relationship like few others. An aspiring writer and his sister fall in love with the same guest staying at his house. Eventually, the relationship and what it means shake up their traditional family.

Who is who?

Prateik Babbar as unnamed guest

Neelay Mehendale as Tanay Vidhyadhar Dixit

Geetanjali Kulkarni as Sharda Dixit

Shishir Sharma as Mr. Dixit

Anant V Joshi as Aseem Dixit

Anjali Sivaraman as Anuja Dixit

Poornima Indrajith as the sister

Neil Bhoopalam as the literature teacher.

What does the critic say?

The international film has a rating of 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb although it does not register figures on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Neelay Mehendale’s delicate characterization of Tanay and Prateik Babbar’s open humility create the film’s most memorable moments, which have the vibrancy of primary colors and the erotic blush of first love,” said Scroll’s Nandini Ramnath. .

“An Indian version of ‘Call me by your name’. A sexual tale of coming of age… with fruit. Slow…and as obvious as a careless teen kiss,” opined Roger Moore of Movie Nation.