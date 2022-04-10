According to the senator and pre-candidate for president, when a single name is chosen, voting intentions should increase

The senator and presidential candidate for the MDB, Simone Tebet, said that the low rates of voting intentions for candidates of the 3rd way, or democratic center, as she prefers, are a consequence of the lack of definition regarding the name that will head the group. She said that once a name is chosen, the ratings should increase.

“Democratic center doesn’t score because it doesn’t have a face, it doesn’t have a name, it doesn’t have a last name“, he said in an interview with the Brazil Conferencean event promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and an audience composed mostly of people from Brazil, as if it were at a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

Currently, Tebet scores 1% in polls of intention to vote for president, according to PoderData. Another center postulant, former São Paulo governor João Doria fluctuates from 2% to 3%.

Tebet’s MDB, along with União Brasil, PSDB and Cidadania will announce the group’s sole candidate for the 2022 elections on May 18. Tebet said that a debugging of the names placed is already being carried out to try to pierce the former president’s polarization Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) with the current one, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We turned the year with 7 candidates. Then they went to 5, 4 and now 3. On May 18 it will be 1“, he said. Currently, in addition to her, the former governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) and the federal deputy and president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivarapply for the vacancy.

For Tebet, regardless of who is chosen, he must have the support of the whole group. “We will be on the platform united because we want to give an alternative to the Brazilian population. It is not possible to continue with this polarization that generates economic stagnation and misery. We have to provide stability, legal security and grow again“, he stated.

The senator harshly criticized the current government. She said that her origins in politics was the Diretas Já movement, when a majority of the population protested against the military dictatorship. According to her, today there are risks to democracy with the union of Bolsonaro and the military.

“We never imagined arriving at this moment with so many ills, so many problems and still having to defend Brazilian democracy“, he stated.