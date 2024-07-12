With a better appearance the recognized Coach Pedro Sarmiento He posted a video in which he thanks his blood donors at the Pablo Tobón Hospital in Medellín for their collaboration, and added that he needs a new donation of the same type of blood.

Former player of Nacional, América and the Colombian National Team and experienced coach in Colombian professional football, He has been suffering from health problems for which he had to be hospitalized in said hospital.

“Good morning, I want to thank everyone who was generous enough to donate blood at the Pablo Tobón Uribe hospital for me. I require it again, A+. “Thank you very much,” the football man said in a video that lasted just 17 seconds.

The coach, who had his most recent experience on the bench of Once Caldas, Manizales, had already made a request through social media channels.

According to sports media that have followed Pedro Sarmiento’s career, the coach has been suffering from spinal problems and, apparently, polycythemia vera.

According to the renowned Mayo Clinic, polycythemia vera is a type of blood cancer. The disease, which is rare and can go undiagnosed for quite some time, is marked by increased production of red blood cells, which generates a increased thrombotic risk.

The coach’s family indicates that people interested in donating blood can do so in tower A of the Pablo Tobón hospital in the Hours: Monday to Friday (7 am – 6 pm) and Saturdays (7 am – 1 pm).

