Micro, small and medium-sized restaurants in Chihuahua will have the opportunity to participate in the “DiDigitalízate” program, which will offer free tools to take advantage of the digital ecosystem, expand their sales channels and reach a greater number of customers.

As part of DiDi Food’s commitment to micro, small and medium-sized Mexican restaurants, in collaboration with state governments, organizations such as Canirac, Coparmex, Nafin and the Faculty of Tourism and Gastronomy of the Universidad Anáhuac México, “DiDigitalízate” was launched, a program that, with the help of Universidad en Línea, will support the growth and development of Mexican MSMEs, seeking to impact more than 10,000 restaurateurs and their establishments nationwide.

“DiDigitalízate is an example of the commitment that we have at DiDi Food to the strengthening of SMEs in Mexico, economic growth and the digitalization of the restaurant sector. We are convinced that, through collaborations with state governments, business chambers and academia, we can benefit not only restaurateurs in the 64 cities in which we have a presence, but also the entire country,” said Martin Mao, Global Director of DiDi Food & Mobility at DiDi Latin America.

The program, which will begin in August with a phased implementation during the second half of the year, will impact more than 3,000 MSMEs in Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Puebla, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chihuahua and Sonora.

It will offer restaurateurs the tools they need to take advantage of the digital ecosystem, expand their sales channels and reach a greater number of customers, among other benefits.

The National President of Coparmex, José Medina Mora, pointed out the challenges that SMEs face and the importance of this proposal. “Inegi data shows that between May 2019 and May 2023, 1.7 million establishments were created and 1.4 million closed; we know that there is a whole series of challenges that SMEs face even during and after the pandemic, which is why we are holding this training course created by DiDi Food to provide the necessary tools for the proper functioning and stability of businesses already established in the restaurant industry.”

The initiative will have 5 specialized knowledge modules, including Development of sustainable business models for food and beverage establishments; The profitability of humanistic leadership and its application in the business field; Best health practices for the restaurant sector; and Strategic Sales in Hospitality and digital skills.

These modules will be implemented through a digital platform of the Online University over 5 weeks, allowing all SMEs registered with state entities to access the materials.

“96% of the restaurant industry is made up of micro-enterprises, which employ 70 out of every 100 people employed in this sector. Therefore, digitalization in establishments and training of the team of collaborators is a binomial that contributes substantially to improving the experience of diners, which translates into more sales and the solidity of the business,” said Daniela Mijares, Executive President of Canirac.

The program will be free for restaurateurs and, to participate, they only need to be formally incorporated, located in the cities where the program will be held and complete their information in the registration link. This link will be promoted and disseminated at the state level by the companies, organizations and chambers involved once the project begins in each entity.

Finally, entrepreneurs who complete the program will receive a course on financing given by Nafin consultants, as well as a business diagnosis with technical assistance to identify and address their areas of opportunity. They will also be able to access specific training offered by the bank for restaurants free of charge.