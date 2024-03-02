As time goes by, footballers lengthen their careers, and we even see players on the field over 40 years of age, and some performing at the highest level, something totally unthinkable years ago. Soccer evolves, and it is increasingly important to eat well and take good care of your body to be able to extend as much as possible your career as a soccer player, which has always been said to be quite short.
Next, we leave you with a top of players over 40 years old who continue competing in the world of football.
The current goalkeeper of the Mexican Club Tijuana has developed his entire career in Mexico, since he debuted in the 01/02 season, passing through important teams such as Chivas or Cruz Azul.
The Mexican goalkeeper currently plays in Juárez, and has developed his entire career in his native country, playing for big clubs such as Chivas, Tigres and Pumas.
The legendary Japanese striker continues to compete in the Portuguese second division at an age close to 60 years old. He has been competing since the 82/83 season, and has played in important European leagues such as Italy and Croatia, as well as many teams from his country of origin.
The Japanese defender currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. The player has played for few teams, after starting his career in his country of origin in the 01/02 season. He has had a great career in his national team, with no more and no less than 114 caps.
The Brazilian defender is still competing at the highest level for Nice in Ligue 1. Previously, he has played for mid-level teams, with the exception of Bayern Munich, a club where he spent three years. He has been international 13 times.
The legendary Peruvian player, international 115 times, scoring 39 goals, has only played for one big European club, Bayern Munich. Currently, he is playing the last years of his career at César Vallejo in his native country.
The Paraguayan forward continues to extend his extensive career since he debuted in the 98/99 season at Olimpia in his country. He has played for great world football teams such as Bayern Munich or Manchester City. In the Spanish league, he has played in historic clubs such as Málaga, where he stood out the most, or Real Betis.
The Chilean goalkeeper, currently at Real Betis, has had a great career both at club level and with his national team. He has gone through big clubs like Real Sociedad, the club where he made himself known, FC Barcelona, where he showed his best level, and Manchester City. He has been international 144 times, winning important titles with his country.
The legendary international goalkeeper 36 times with the Spanish team, currently plays for Villarreal, after a successful career in clubs such as Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Naples and Milan, among many others.
Historical defender of European football who began his career at Porto, and quickly made the leap to a great team like Real Madrid. He has played for the white team for ten seasons and has performed at a high level. He has currently returned to Porto after a brief spell at Turkish side Besiktas, and is even competing in the Champions League. Capped 134 times with the Portuguese national team. Of course the years don't go by for good old Pepe.
