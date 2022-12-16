Football is mourning the death at the age of 53 of the Serbian coach and former player Sinisa Mihajlovic, one of the best free-kick takers that can be remembered during his time as a player. The one who was Bologna’s coach until last September has died a victim of leukemia that he had suffered for a few years.

Born in 1969 in the current Croatian city of Vukovar, then Yugoslavia, and the son of a mixed marriage formed by Bogdan, a Bosnian Serb truck driver, and Viktorija, a Croatian worker in the shoe industry, Mihajlovic began playing for the Borovo and the Vojvodina. He rose to fame in his early twenties, during his time at Red Star Belgrade (1990-92), with whom he won the European Cup in 1991 along with players like Robert Prosinecki, Dejan Savicevic and Darko Pancev.

Member of that golden generation of Yugoslav football that emerged just as the country was entering its final disintegration, with the terrible wars in the former Yugoslavia (1992-95), the conflict marked his career, which from 1992 until 2006, the year of his retirement, he spent entirely in the Italian ‘calcio’, where he went through the ranks of Roma (1992-94), Sampdoria (1994-98), Lazio (1998-2004) and Inter Milan (2004-06). .

Free kicks were Mihajlovic’s specialty. /



In Italy, the mecca of football in the 1990s and the beginning of the 21st century, he continued to carve out a truly luxurious list of winners, with three Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and one European Cup Winners’ Cup and one Italian Super Cup. Europe with that Lazio at the end of the nineties that broke the market and lived its golden stage at the hands of the Swedish coach Sven-Göran Eriksson.