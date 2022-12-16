Who is Arianna Rapaccioni, the wife of Sinisa Mihajlovic who died today at the age of 53

Who is the wife of Sinisa Mihajlovic, who died today – December 16, 2022 – at the age of 53? This is Arianna Rapaccioni, known by the general public, because she was an important showgirl. Known face of the small screen, especially in the nineties, she has participated in numerous successful programs including Luna Park hosted by Fabrizio Frizzi. Here is Mihajlovic’s wife’s biography, career, age, work and interesting facts.

We do not know exactly his date of birth, and therefore the age of Arianna Rapaccioni. She was born in Rome, she was already working on television as a showgirl at the age of 20, in particular we saw her in the cast of Luna Park, a cult show from the 90s hosted by the legendary Fabrizio Frizzi. She also made various appearances in various broadcasts including those that football.

The meeting between the former soubrette and Sinisa Mihajlovic took place in 1995, when the Serbian was a Sampdoria player. After a game at the Olimpico, he saw her for the first time in a restaurant on the Gianicolo and was immediately in love with her. “I thought I would never get married and instead as soon as I saw her it’s the first thing I thought of and how beautiful our children would be“, the coach told Verissimo. Their marriage took place (with an Orthodox rite) in 2005. Sinisa and Arianna Rapaccioni have five children: Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dushan and Nicholas. The eldest daughters (Viktorija and Virginia) took part in the 2019 edition of the Isola dei Famosi.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s wife was very close to the former Bologna coach when in 2019 she discovered she had a serious illness, leukemia. “She slept on a chair every night to be close to me,” the former footballer confessed to Silvia Toffanin. “We wanted to show positive for each other, at the cost of pretending nothing happened,” revealed the woman during the same interview.

The same closeness also at the time of the relapse announced last March. “From the latest analyzes I have carried out there are alarm bells and there could be the risk of a reappearance – said Sinisa Mihajlovic -. To prevent this from happening, I will have to follow a therapeutic path that can eliminate the negative hypothesis in the bud. This time I won’t go into a slide like two years ago, but I’ll play in advance so that it doesn’t start. It can be seen that this disease is very courageous for still wanting to go back to facing an opponent like like, but I’m here: if the first lesson wasn’t enough for it, I’m here ready to give it a second one”.

The press release

The news of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s death was given by the family with a brief note: “His wife Arianna, with their children Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nikolas, her granddaughter Violante, her mother Vikyorija and her brother Drazen, in grief communicate the unjust and premature death of her exemplary husband, father, son and brother, Sinisa Mihajlovic. Unique man, extraordinary professional, available and good to everyone. He bravely fought against a horrible disease. We thank the doctors and nurses who have followed him in recent years, with love and respect, in particular Dr. Francesca Bonifazi, Dr. Antonio Curti, Prof. Alessndro Rambaldi, and Dr. Luca Marchetti. Sinisa will always stay with us. I live with all the love that she gave us ”.