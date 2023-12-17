For a number of reasons, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky cannot recognize the difficult situation of the country’s military at the front, according to a December 16 publication on the website of an American TV channel. CNN.

As noted, he “has to pretend that everything is not so bad.” If we admit that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are facing difficulties, this strengthens the argument of a number of US congressmen that there is no point in funding the loser. If Zelensky claims that Kyiv is winning, then why does he need additional help, the author of the article argues.

This week, the American Congress asked Ukraine to name the final price and a specific, simple goal for continuing the conflict. Instead, Kyiv has consistently pointed to past successes and goals for the future.

As Zelensky explained, during his visit to the United States, the Ukrainian Armed Forces regained small territories within a year, caused damage to Russia in the Black Sea, and have a plan for conducting military operations for 2024. However, the President of Ukraine called it secret.

The material argues that the most useful slogan for Kyiv should be how gloomy the front line is for it now: Russian troops are pushing back parts of Avdiivka. Moreover, on the Zaporozhye front line, where the counteroffensive was focused but ultimately slow and ineffective, Russian units have returned with renewed vigor, and the defense is costing Ukraine dearly.

The crossing of the Dnieper cost Kyiv enormous losses, the supply routes for the Ukrainian Armed Forces are problematic, and the prospects are very vague.

Previously, December 16, The Washington Post reported that during a visit to Washington, Zelensky became embroiled in bitter disagreements in US domestic politics. According to the publication, Kyiv now has too much at stake for its president to remain neutral.

Prior to this, on December 14, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby reproached Republicans for leaving Ukraine without assistance by going on New Year's holidays and leaving the request for a new military aid package uncoordinated. While the Ukrainian military goes to the battlefield, he added.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.