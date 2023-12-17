Reader's Opinion | The incompleteness of the Koskela hospital area creates insecurity

The city of Helsinki should get its act together by making a safer and more comfortable living environment for the people who moved to the hospital area.

I'm asking the park in the hospital area has been on people's lips again, this time fortunately in a less tragic context than at the time of the brutal murder that happened three years ago. The prohibition signs that appeared in Rohtopuisto were followed by more humorous signs inspired by the city's signs (HS 9.12.). People who have moved to the area have taken advantage of Rohtopuisto, admiring its handsome birches, celebrating birthdays there and having barbecues in the summer. Some treats have been found in the park.

Now I heard from the city that Rohtopuisto had been leased to a senior center and as a result the signs would also have appeared in the park. There has been no communication or information on the subject towards the residents before the signs.

The residents of the area also have no known problems with dogs or exercise equipment. On the contrary, passing dogs have delighted the residents of the senior center many times. Now they want to empty Rohtopuisto and make it unsafe for people moving there again.

In the process the whole park and its construction are waiting for the development of the area to move forward now. A developer has not been found for the service center planned for Kunnalliskodintie. The kindergartens in the area are waiting for a transfer to another building, while the existing operations are waiting for a new service center. A fine park plan has been drawn for the Rohtopuisto. That and the renovation of some hospital buildings are waiting for the kindergartens to move out of their current premises.

“ Rohtopuisto's prohibition signs have distanced the city from its inhabitants.

The only alley leading to the hospital area, Paviljonkikuja, awaits the completion of all this. The unfinished “temporary” construction site fences erected along it have been inhabited for three years now. The city has repeatedly promised that Paviljonkikuja will be made more ready. Now the alley is unsafe and serves as an unofficial parking area. Pedestrians and the hundreds of children in the alley's daycare centers are separated from the wild car traffic in places of the alley by construction site fences here and there.

Size pattern resembles Hanshiemon's fairy tale treasure -book's story about a pig and a pig, where the pig can't get home for the night, when the pig he bought won't move, the dog won't bite the pig, the stick won't hit the dog, and so on.

Five of the prohibition signs in Rohtopuisto have been carved. If anything, they have brought the residents closer together and, correspondingly, distanced the city from its residents. The city should get its act together by making a safer and more comfortable living environment for the people who moved to the hospital area and stick to the promised construction schedules.

Quo vadis, Koskela hospital area?

Johannes Laakio

father of three children, Koskela, Helsinki

