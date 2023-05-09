Belgorod governor Gladkov announced the shelling of three settlements by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegramchannel announced the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of three settlements.

According to him, one shell hit the territory of a school in the village of Kaznacheevka in the Valuysky urban district, windows were shattered by the blast wave, no one was injured.

In addition, a private house and a power line were damaged in the village of Biryuch. A missile was shot down over the city of Valuyki by an air defense system, the consequences on the ground are being specified.

Operational services and administration staff continue to survey the territories, the head of the region added.

Earlier, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that in the Valuysky urban district of the Belgorod region, the air defense system shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of an aircraft type.

In several Russian regions – on the territory of Crimea, Sevastopol, the Krasnodar Territory, as well as the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh and Rostov regions – the medium response regime continues to operate. In particular, it is planned to strengthen the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.

⠀