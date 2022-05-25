The National Council of Justice (CNJ) signed today (24) an agreement for the implementation of the Restorative Justice program in schools in the Federal District. The project aims to adopt conflict management and interpersonal skills for social transformation and the promotion of a culture of peace.

The project foresees the dissemination of informative materials and the carrying out of audiovisual campaigns with Restorative Justice methodologies, in addition to addressing school conflicts through mediators, who intervene in problems, listening to victims, aggressors, family members and the community. school.

In the opinion of the president of the CNJ, Minister Luiz Fux, conflicts are inherent to human relationships and the project can represent an opportunity for learning and growth.

“It is important that children, young people and adults develop skills to positively manage the conflicts that arise in coexistence relationships, in order to prevent violence and build an environment of peace and well-being,” he said.

For the governor of the DF, Ibaneis Rocha, the project is intended to promote peace.

“It is a project that seeks precisely to bring values ​​that many times have not yet been passed on to these children and that need to be placed as essential to the formation of these citizens who are within our schools”, he said.

The implementation of the program will also be supported by the Education Department of the Federal District, the Court of Justice and the Public Ministry.

* With information from the CNJ and the Brasília Agency