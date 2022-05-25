The haute cuisine and pastry reality show “Masterchef Celebrity Colombia” continues to advance with its chapters and great challenges, and it is known that approximately half of the contestants who arrived at the beginning of this season have already been eliminated. The tasks of the celebrities who demonstrate their culinary facet range from opening boxes with products and making with them the dish they imagine, to preparing extravagant food that very few people could have tried, but with the characteristic gourmet that defines this television format.
Find out more details about this reality show, such as the list of eliminated contestants, those who continue to compete, the schedules, transmission channels
Who has been eliminated from Masterchef?
Maria Theresa Barreto, An outstanding Colombian theater and television actress who has participated in several soap operas, has been eliminated from the competition, because she failed to meet the challenge proposed by chef Ronald Valero.
The list of the participants who left this program is as follows:
- Maria Theresa Barrett
- Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)
- Luis Eduardo Arango
- Alexandra Montoya (resigned)
- Martin Karpan
- Lady Noriega
- Jair Romero
- Caroline Gomez
- Theresa Barrett
- corozo
- Pamela Ospina
- Toasted
- Aco Perez.
Who are the participants?
This is the list of all the celebrities in competition:
- Aida Bossa
- Aida Morales
- Carlos Baez
- Cristina Campuzano
- Luis Arias ‘Estiwar G.’
- isabella santiago
- Manuela Gonzalez
- Marco Giraldo ‘Corozo’
- Mauricio Arias “Chicho”
- Natalia Ramirez
- Ramiro Meneses
- Tatan Mejia
- aco perez
- Carlos Valencia ‘Tostao’
- Pamela Ospina
- Caroline Gomez
- Jair Romero
- Lady Noriega
- Martin Karpan
- Alexandra Montoya
- Luis Eduardo Arango.
What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?
“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a television reality show that brings together 28 celebrities to compete for the label of best chef of the season. In this contest of the stars, the participants will be subjected to various challenges that will test their performance, skill and dexterity in the kitchen.
“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule
The gastronomic reality show is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time).
What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?
RCN has the signal in charge of transmitting the program “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”. In addition to this, you can enjoy the reality show through its official Facebook page.
How to watch RCN LIVE?
In order to view all the episodes of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”, you must tune in to RCN Television on signal number 15 on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) frequency. And not only that, but the RCN application, available on Google Play and the App Store, will allow you to view its content completely free.
Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia chapter 76” LIVE ONLINE FREE?
To enjoy chapter 67 of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” FREE ONLINE, you have to follow the special coverage of La República Espectaculos, where you will live minute by minute and all the incidents of the program.
