Chihuahua.- In the context of the two attacks that occurred in less than a month outside the Aquiles prison, resulting in three dead, four injured and not a single arrest, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) had already pointed out the inadequacy of security and custody personnel, in addition to the lack of training of prison staff.

In 2023, the agency rated the state’s Social Reintegration Centers with a 6.41, the second lowest rating recorded in the reports made by this same agency since 2011, following the 6.31 that occurred in 2013.

The document issued last year pointed out several bad practices in the area of ​​governance, for example, deficiencies in the procedure for imposing disciplinary sanctions, lack of training of penitentiary staff, lack of regulations governing the center, this includes regulations, manuals, guidelines, as well as applicable provisions and their dissemination and updating.

On July 18, Manuel Villicaña Pacheco, alias “Chuy El Largo” or “El Largo Pol,” an alleged member of the Sinaloa Cartel, was murdered outside the State Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) No. 1, in Aquiles Serdán, when he had just been released. Two other men were killed along with him and another was injured.

The incident occurred when “El Largo” was being escorted out of the penitentiary. Videos captured by security cameras near the place show when men aboard a white Durango truck and a red pick-up truck exchanged gunfire.

The occupants of the truck fled the scene, while the Durango ended up stranded off the road with two lifeless bodies inside. The other deceased was left lying on the dirt road.

In the attack that took place on the night of Thursday, August 15, three individuals were injured: Manuel Alejandro UV, 29 years old; Elier Iden GU, 27 years old; and Arturo HP, 20 years old, the latter brother of a criminal leader from Guachochi, identified as Alberto HP, alias “El Cheyenne,” who fights against another group from the same cartel.

Elier and Arturo had been held in the Cereso since July 6 of this year, accused of placing narco-banners with threats against the other faction that disputes the command in Guachochi, Guadalupe N., alias “El Palapas.”

Last year, these centers were removed from the State Attorney General’s Office and incorporated into the State Public Security Secretariat in order to optimize their operation.

However, some of the flaws seem to remain latent.

The National Human Rights Commission also noted in its 2023 report deficiencies in health services and insufficient programs for the prevention and response to violent incidents.

Poor material conditions and hygiene of facilities for housing persons deprived of liberty, poor integration of the technical-legal file, inadequate classification of persons deprived of liberty and lack of organization and records for compliance with the activity plan.

It was also stressed that it was necessary to separate those being prosecuted from those being sentenced, as well as to classify persons deprived of their liberty.