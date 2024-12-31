

12/29/2024



Updated 12/31/2025 at 06:31 a.m.





At the end of this year marked by uncertainty and global changes, in ‘La Lupa de ABC’ we delve into an exhaustive analysis of the milestones that defined the geopolitics of 2024.

With the participation of Isabel Gutiérrez Rico, head of the International section, this episode we review the most notable events, from the alarming peak of armed conflicts globally, to the impact of crucial elections in the United States, Venezuela and Mexico.

