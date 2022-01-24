The Rayados de Monterrey began their preparation with focus on the Cup Club World Cup of the FIFA United Arab Emirates 2021, which will start in two weeks, after the end of the dramatic match in which they got the draw against Cruz Azul on matchday 3.

After going two goals down on the scoreboard and suffering an expulsion, the Monterrey team reacted to score two goals in stoppage time and tie 2-2 before the euphoria of their fans at the BBVA Stadium.

“We are not satisfied with the result, but Javier praises the caste and pride of the team. We must stay with that from the emotional point of view. From tomorrow we will focus on the challenge we have in the Club World Cup with the greatest enthusiasm and responsibility possible”, commented Pol Lorente, physical trainer of the team.

Read more: Liga MX: Americanist crisis! Eagles forget since October the meaning of ‘triumph’

In Monterrey, Lorente accepted, there are things to work on, to adjust and correct before the next commitments that will be in the international contest.

“We can improve things that we need to adjust, and enhance how well the team did throughout the 90 minutes against a complex team, which came to try to avoid the things we do well. The difficulties that we find, is what we must improve for the future”, assured Pol.

Doubts for the Club World Cup

About Duvan Vergara, who left the game injured, Fernández commented that during the week they will carry out studies to see the seriousness of his injury, which could be added to the additions of ten players over the hour.

The team led by Javier Aguirre will travel to the United Arab Emirates without ten of its players, because they are concentrated with their national teams for the fifa date in which the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 will be played.

Geraro Martino called five players to the Mexican National Team: Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Moreno, César Montes, Rogelio Funes Mori and Luis Romo, while Esteban Andrada and Maxi Meza (Argentina), Joel Campbell (Costa Rica), Stefan Medina (Colombia) and Sebastián Vegas were called up by their national teams in Central and South America.

Read more: Liga MX: Three champions in 2021 play Clausura 2022 in Liga Expansión

The Concacaf teams will have three days between the last game and Rayados’ debut to join the squad, on February 5, against Egypt’s Al Ahly. Conmebol players will have an extra day at the end of their matches on February 1.