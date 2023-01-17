León, Guanajuato.- After being honored by Club León at the Nou Camp stadium, where he reached the top in both Liga MX and Ascenso MX, Luis ‘Chapo’ Montes said goodbye to the emerald institution to continue his soccer career Chilean.

Last night the Mexican wore the “10” shirt of the Panzas Verdes for the last time. Likewise, the fans made a mosaic for the eternal captain, forming his number while he and his family posed for a photo in front of the trophies he won during his stay.

Seeing how his former teammates from León overturned the adverse result against Rayos del Necaxa, within the framework of matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, Luis Montes said goodbye to the club with a special feeling to “teleport” to Viña del Mar, Chili.

Luis “Chapo” Montes never thought about retiring if the beast announced his departure this semester, since a new opportunity will come for him outside of Mexico. Everton de Viña del Mar is now his new professional team by confirming his signing through his social networks.

“Welcome, Chapito! The eternal captain of La Fiera de México (Club León) comes to defend the Oro y Cielo armor and becomes the fourth reinforcement for the challenges of the 2023 season. Let’s leave life on the field, Montes!” says the text of the Chilean team.

In his same publication, a video appears where the voice of the renowned dubbing actor, Mario Castañeda, mostly recognized for being the voice of Goku, the main character of Dragon Ball Z, dedicates a few words to Luis Montes for finishing his adventure in Guanajuato.

“The moment ‘Chapito’ has arrived, this is the life of a Saiyan, you came to this place to raise your ‘Ki’ to the maximum, you won many battles and fought with honor, you fulfilled your mission in this stadium, it is time to leave. Still You have a lot of strength to fight and now you will do it in another place, the gold and sky armor awaits you, you will see the Garden city on the seashore”.

“Hello, I’m Luis Montes, a new Everton de Viña del Mar player and greetings to all the gold and sky fans,” says the Mexican wearing the colors of the South American team.