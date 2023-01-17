Although nintendoswitch It already has its years in the market, it seems that there are still users who have just joined the platform to enjoy great releases such as more versions of Pokemon and the future Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The clearest example of this is that the sales of the device were the highest in the 2022.

According to the most recent report of NPD Group, those who collect technology sales data, the apparatus of Nintendo satisfactorily outperformed its rivals, be it Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5. However, the console sony It beat it to the dollar-raising aspect, since this one is worth more than the big red N hybrid.

Worth mentioning, December’s numbers led overall consumer spending on hardware, content, and accessories in 2022 to $56.6 billion, 5% less than the previous year. Therefore, it would have been noticed that the issue of the pandemic has fallen a bit, since sales increased during that season for obvious reasons.

In news related to Nintendo. It has recently been revealed by fans that there could be a lawsuit towards Microsoft, this is due to one of the recent announcements that the green company gave. If you want to know the reason in particular, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It seems that Nintendo does not want to lose the best-selling console podium, but it is clear that at some point things are going to change. And it is time to give way to the next device, one that I hope we will see in 2024.