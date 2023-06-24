The peso quoted in 17.18 units per dollar close to the close of the session this Thursday, with a depreciation of the 0.10 percent against the reference price of Thursday, although during the day it came to advance 0.14 percent to 17.1402 units.

The Mexican currency and the stock market retreated, accumulating weekly losses in the face of a global increase in risk aversion, after comments by authorities from the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) that fueled concerns of new interest rate hikes.

The Mexican currency recorded a loss of 0.15% against Thursday’s reference price given the global strengthening of the dollar due to an increase in aversion towards risky assets. During the week the peso added a decline of 0.75%.

For the rest of the day, the peso is expected to fluctuate in a range of 17.13 to 17.30 per dollaraccording to the firm CI Banco.

Price of the dollar in banks in Mexico today June 23, 2023

BBVA Mexico – 16.53 pesos for purchase and 17.44 pesos for sale

Citibanamex – 16.61 pesos for purchase and 17.63 pesos for sale

Banco Azteca – 16.55 pesos for purchase and 17.39 pesos for sale

Banorte – 16.05 pesos for purchase and 17.45 pesos for sale