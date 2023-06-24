Paroli was CEO of the private power generation company Light, as well as director of operations at Cemig

The Ministry of Mines and Energy sent a letter to the chairman of the Board of Directors of Enbpar (Board of Directors of the Brazilian Company of Participations in Nuclear and Binational Energy), Thiago Barral, indicating the investor Luis Fernando Paroli for the presidency of the state. Graduated in Computer Systems Analysis from PUC Minas, Paroli was CEO of the private power generation company Light, as well as director of operations at Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais). Here’s the full of the letter (101 KB).