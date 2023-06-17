As if the name of the festival was chosen especially for her, P!nk’s performance at Pinkpop on Friday night was so impressive. She moved, danced, joked and flew through the air in an entertaining and highly professional show that had the entire field wrapped around her finger.

It is close to midnight in Landgraaf when P!nk So What stakes, the hit you almost forgot in the violence she’s been pouring out over Megaland for nearly two hours. All eyes on the vast grounds look in the same direction, where a 43-year-old American star swings over the audience on cables. It is the bouncer, rounded off with a lot of fireworks, of an unparalleled show.

Visual spectacle

P!nk proves to be the perfect headliner for a festival this evening in South Limburg, where all kinds of different music lovers walk around. The American offers something for everyone in Landgraaf. Visual spectacle, above all, but also variation in its musical offering. Sensitive ballads in which she moves her audience, but also rock songs such as heartbreaker, which serve a different target group. In between, of course, she brings many pop and dance songs, which are sung along en masse. See also New Porsche Cayenne is so sporty it's not fun anymore



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

It is clear why the front section in front of the stage is packed long before the start. P!nk (Alecia Moore) gives a show where it’s easy to miss something. Constant costume changes, acrobatics, trampoline jumpers, plumes of fire and smoke, semi-erotic dance and video effects, it’s almost insane what the singer manages to cram into just under two hours.

Such a show quickly comes at the expense of the pure concert experience, but P!nk manages to prevent that. She has charisma, makes enough jokes in between and thus forges a bond with her audience, which receives a large amount of hits. Get the party started, Raise your glass, What about us, Just give me a reason and of course Cover me in sunshine, the duet with daughter Willow who turns out to be in Landgraaf and comes to join her mother for a while. She looks uneasily into the crowd, but after a minute of singing she is rewarded with a big round of applause. See also Green Vault Jewel Heist: Prosecutors Question Deal With Defendants



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

When Willow has left again, her mother continues what she was doing: playing Pinkpop. With her hits, but also with enough material from her latest album, the one with the title track Trustfall, Never gonna not dance again and turbulence has enough quality.

Pitch

And if something goes wrong, P!nk will solve it very professionally. Cover me in sunshine for example, she pauses for a moment because she cannot hear in which pitch the guitarist has started. Just a joke, just tuning in and it’s solved. This is how the evening ends with P!nk, who skims over the heads of the audience with great speed. As if that wasn’t spoiled enough. Robbie Williams, also not the first one, is the headliner in Landgraaf on Saturday. The bar is high. See also Limburg first province with coalition agreement

Little finger upside down, held by two dancers. The American delivered a spectacle at Pinkpop © ANP



View our Show & Entertainment videos below.