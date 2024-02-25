Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Today, Sunday, members of the Facilities Guard in Libya announced the closure of oil fields and ports throughout the country. Members of the Facilities Guard said, in a press statement, reported by the “Libya Al-Ahrar” channel on its Facebook page: “We gave the officials 10 days to respond to our demands, to no avail.” They called on Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba to adopt the agency administratively and financially under the National Oil Corporation, and implicitly under the Ministry of Defense, calling for the adoption of the agency’s salary scale similar to the employees of the Oil Corporation, including a 67% increase with the disbursement of bonuses and differences according to the law.

It is noteworthy that daily production throughout Libya is approximately 1.2 million barrels per day.

Politically, the German special envoy to Libya, Christian Bock, yesterday expressed his country’s support for the efforts of the UN envoy Abdullah Batelli, and Germany’s desire for stability in Libya through the success of the electoral process. This came during the reception of the Prime Minister of the Interim National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, with the German envoy and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement issued by the government.

In turn, Al-Dabaiba praised Germany's role in the Libyan file and its support for any local and international efforts aimed at stabilizing Libya, stressing his commitment to the meeting scheduled to be held by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya with the Libyan political parties, and his support for all international efforts aimed at holding elections in accordance with fair laws and ending the transitional stages.