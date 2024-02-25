Gaza (Union)

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip warned yesterday that the health situation in the northern Gaza Strip is “catastrophic and indescribable.” The sources said that hospitals in the north and the rest of the Gaza Strip are without fuel, noting that Al-Maamdani Hospital ran out of fuel more than 10 days ago.

She added that dialysis and intensive care patients are at risk of death due to the lack of fuel for generators, ambulances, and medicines. She also stated that dozens of ambulances, civil defense vehicles, and medical services stopped working due to the lack of fuel. In this context, local sources in Gaza confirmed that there is an urgent need to bring thousands of trucks into the Gaza and North governorates, to cover all neighborhoods and deliver food supplies to all residents. The source said: “If 10,000 trucks enter, we may be able to salvage what can be salvaged, in light of the tragic situation in the Gaza and northern governorates.” He added, “Seven deaths were recorded last week, one every day, among children as a result of malnutrition, famine, and the depletion of stock of goods, and the numbers will rise in the coming days, as the famine is deepening daily in the northern and Gaza governorates.”