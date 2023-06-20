Roberto Vavassori, chief public affairs officer and member of the board of Brembo, was elected new president of the National Association of the automotive industry supply chain, following the general assembly of Anfia members, which was held in the morning, in Rome, at Grand Hotel Plaza. He succeeds Paolo Scudieri, back from a complex period for the automotive industry following the pandemic, the lack of components, the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the decision of the European institutions to block the production of heat engines in 2035.

As president of Anfia, in the four-year period 2023-2026, Vavassori will be able to count on the 3 vice presidents elected by the groups, who respond to the names of Marco Stella, representing the components; by Umberto Tossini representing the builders; and Silvio Angori for the Car Design & Engineering group; as well as on the new General Council.

Immediately on the attack

And the new president immediately went on the attack: “In recent years – he explained – European legislative activity has not been producing competitive rules to play on equal terms with America and China. I say this as a European citizen of Italian nationality, passionate about Europe, who however struggles to understand the current regulatory bulimia to which the Commission and the European Parliament are prey: dear Europe, stop for a moment, time-out, let companies breathe and come back to listen to businesses and citizens”, exhorts Vavassori. And he warns: “Today we are suffocating in an avalanche of new regulations that do not help make us more competitive and more sustainable in a broad sense, but rather the opposite”.

The strategy

What is needed, according to the new president of Anfia, is “a new working method based on an open and loyal dialogue between industry and politics, based on objective evidence and capable of overcoming the current sterile and childish tribalism: the engine tribe endothermic against that of the electric motor, the tribe of renewables against any other alternative energy vector, and so on”. In other words, paraphrases Vavassori himself, “rationality must once again play a fundamental role in our supply chain”, allowing us to fully evaluate “the complexity of the issues we are facing”.