Charity initiative signed Fiat 500 Club Italia on the occasion of the Epiphany. Tomorrow, January 6th, the Befana returns to Gaslinithis time for its 26th edition: like every year it aims to celebrate the long collaboration of the partnership dedicated to the historic small car and the Genoese pediatric institute and in particular with “La Band degli Orsi”, which deals with assistance to the families of hospitalized children.

Gathering for charity

Concretely, it is a gathering for charity: it is managed by the Genoa Coordination, and will begin at 9 am with the meeting in Corso Marconi, Foce – Piazzale Kennedy area, before departure towards Gaslini. “There will be no shortage of Christmas/epiphany themed decorations, but also many cute Befane in the flesh and… brooms, together with fairy tale and cartoon characters for the joy of the little patients, who will be the protagonists of the usual delivery of gifts – the organizers say – The cosplayers of the 'Superheroes for children' group also lend a hand to the sixteenth century fans”.

Rain of gifts

Other gifts will be delivered to the “Red House“, the Band degli Orsi center which offers accommodation and services to the relatives of those being treated at Gaslini and to which the Fiat 500 Club Italia has materially contributed. “In the fortieth year since its foundation, the association confirms its attentiveness to those who are less fortunate and is committed to bringing smiles and, where possible, concrete help – concludes the Fiat 500 Club Italia – Throughout Italy in this period, the charitable initiatives of the various Coordinations of the 500 Club in paediatrics, family homes and voluntary associations have multiplied. The 500 is small, but, it is now certain, He has a big heart.”.