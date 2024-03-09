This Saturday, the strongest frost the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango will be felt, while the rains The strongest are expected in Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca, while in 14 states there will be heat between 35 and 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's general forecast.

Early morning

Early this Saturday, cold front 39 will move over the north and northeast of the country, it will interact with a polar trough and with the polar and subtropical jet streams, causing rains with intervals of showers in Sonora and rains isolated in Baja California and Chihuahua, as well as possible fall of sleet or snow in the mountains of Sonora and Chihuahua.

Also, intense gusts of wind are forecast wind from 70 to 90 km/h in Chihuahua and Durango, and up to 80 km/h in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

A mass of polar air will reinforce said cold front, causing northerly winds of up to 80 km/h in Coahuila and Nuevo León, and an event of “North” of up to 80 km/h on the coast of Tamaulipas.

Southerly winds of up to 80 km/h will continue in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

On day

Already on the day, the cold front 39 will travel through the east and southeast of the Mexican territory, it will interact with a low pressure channel in the southeast of the country, causing rains with intervals of showers in the mentioned regions, presenting heavy occasional rains, which will be They could be accompanied by electric shocks in areas of Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

In turn, the mass of polar air that will push the front will cause a new drop in temperatures in the northwest, north, northeast and east of the Mexican Republic, keeping the environment cold to very cold at dawn.

A very strong “North” event is expected on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, extending towards the Isthmus of Tehuantepec at night.

An anticyclonic circulation will follow at medium levels of the atmosphere and will maintain a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot evening environment over most of the Mexican Republic, including the Valley of Mexico.

Cold, rain, heat and winds

Forecast of minimum temperatures (COLD) for this Saturday, March 9, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Baja California, Coahuila and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Saturday: mountain ranges of Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Very cold temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Rain forecast for this Saturday, March 9, 2024:

Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Hidalgo, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures (HEAT) for this Saturday, March 9, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for this Saturday, March 9, 2024:

Wind from the north with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust devils: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

“North” event with wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 2 to 3 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, coast of Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco; with possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Waves of 1 to 3 meters high: western coast of Baja California Sur, decreasing during the afternoon.