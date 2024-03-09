Bolton advised Trump to sow chaos at the UN instead of NATO

Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton recommended that the former head of the United States undermine the UN instead of NATO. According to him, the weakening of the alliance would threaten the security of the United States, so a “more hostile” organization should be dealt with. Bolton in his opinion shared in a column for the Wall Street Journal.

“Mr Trump could usefully wreak havoc at the UN. As I said 30 years ago, you could demolish the top ten floors of the UN Secretariat building and it would make no difference. All [с тех пор] It only got worse,” Bolton said.

He also recalled the Trumpists’ idea to create a “two-tier” NATO, in which the guarantee of collective defense would not apply to countries that did not invest two percent of GDP in the armed forces. He considers this proposal disastrous for the alliance.

In addition, Trump’s ex-adviser believes that the “two-tier” principle could make NATO untenable in battle. He imagined a situation in which the commander of the US Armed Forces contacts a Russian military leader and says: in Germany you can “do everything” while American troops retreat from it to another NATO country that is spending enough money on defense.

Earlier, John Bolton said that Donald Trump is serious about the US leaving the North Atlantic Alliance if he is re-elected. He stressed that the possibility of NATO weakening “does not worry Trump.”