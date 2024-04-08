Extreme temperatures, drought, heat waves and floods are some of the most visible consequences of climate change. Time and its effects are gaining prominence in our daily lives and will be one of the main focuses of interest of 'Tiempo al tiempo', a new daily outreach program on Cuatro (Monday to Friday at 6:30 p.m.), which It also marks the return of the renowned meteorologist Mario Picazo (Colorado, United States, 62 years old) as a presenter to Mediaset. The live format will also address the current events of the day with journalist Verónica Dulanto.

-What are the keys to 'Time to Time'?

-We try to break away from the programs that are broadcast in the afternoon, because there is a lot of the same thing. We want to make a different program that I think has a place. People are increasingly hooked on everything that has to do with climate, sustainability and meteorology, in addition to well-being, nutrition or gastronomy. And there is live streaming, which also allows us to talk about current events with Verónica Dulanto.

-Did you imagine that a network like Cuatro could dedicate so much time to science and raising awareness of the effects of climate change?

-There are more and more windows in many aspects that deal with these topics. I think that may be the trend too. I would like there to be more room for this type of formats, which I believe are fundamental and very attractive to people today. It is fine to talk about politics, society or events, but talking about meteorology or science is an uncorked bottle that is going to rise more and more.

-Wasn't it difficult to convince Mediaset?

-They are the ones who have convinced me. They gave me the idea of ​​the format. They told me that they wanted to do a program like that and have it presented with me. It has been a gratification, a surprise, and above all to be able to return to what has been my television home all my life.

-How about returning to the Fuencarral studies?

-Fortunately, I think Mediaset is a house that retains many of the employees. There are new people, because there is a change, of course, but almost all the colleagues I had then, both in the journalistic and technical areas, it is like I have left, I have returned and everything remains more or less the same. It's coming back to a house where you have people who support you and you always like that.

-How did you become the 'weather man' on Telecinco?

-I have to say one thing. I think I was very lucky, for a very simple reason. He had never worked on TV and one day in August a news colleague, who is still working at Telecinco, called me and told me that they wanted to give time to the network a spin. Before, it was given to journalists, with a map of magnets very much from the time… and Telecinco had a new graphic, so they needed a meteorologist. I told him that he was working in a laboratory doing air pollution research and at Telecinco only two candidates presented themselves. I was that lucky. At first, the network was very patient with me, with my first recordings and I was able to evolve to what I am today.

Denialism



-Are you worried about the denialist current around climate change?

'Time to Time' is not an opinion program. We are going to use the rigor of science, without any political label, simply with the scientific criteria that support what we are discussing in the program. We don't want to confuse people, give bad information, or pull out anything that isn't supported. I know there are people who are going to clash with our content. There are also many economic interests in these issues and I understand that there are people who do not want to listen to things. We are not going to invent anything that is not supported by scientific criteria. That's the line.

-In the fight against climate change, is there anyone who is not fulfilling their duties?

It is a global problem, not national or regional, that should not be understood in color. Sometimes color is who sits in that chair or who is the president of a country. And that's where we might have a problem. In any case, I do believe that it is in our hands to be able to reverse some situations that, right now, I am not telling you are reversible, but at least try to stay as good as possible. Reversing it is very complicated because what we are experiencing is going to be in the atmosphere for years and years and it is going to be difficult, but we are going to try to stay as we are now and that would be a great achievement.