Given the numbers it did at launch on Steam just a few days ago, Content Warning it can easily be considered the new phenomenon for the Valve platform, but it could soon arrive on other platformslike consoles PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
The thing is extremely vague and not detailed at all, but the community manager, Hanna Fogelbergreported that the team would “love the possibility of launching the game on consoles in the future”, but that it currently represents a significant technical challenge for a small team like this.
Creating console versions is not a technically simple process, Fogelberg explained, implying “some technical limitations with how the game is built at the moment”.
A very particular horror
However, probably when the game starts to require less constant attention like now on PC, it is likely that the team will think of some conversions on consoles, given that it is a title that could do very well in this area too.
Let's remember that the game had a devastating launch on Steam, as was easy to expect from a title that presents itself as a mix between Phasmophobia and Lethal Company and which leads us to explore gloomy settings in search of disturbing creatures, in a continuous contrast of tones and sets that range from cuteness to terror.
