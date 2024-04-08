Given the numbers it did at launch on Steam just a few days ago, Content Warning it can easily be considered the new phenomenon for the Valve platform, but it could soon arrive on other platformslike consoles PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The thing is extremely vague and not detailed at all, but the community manager, Hanna Fogelbergreported that the team would “love the possibility of launching the game on consoles in the future”, but that it currently represents a significant technical challenge for a small team like this.

Creating console versions is not a technically simple process, Fogelberg explained, implying “some technical limitations with how the game is built at the moment”.