Ahmed Shaaban (Tunisia, Cairo)

Academics and researchers have warned of the danger of climate change to the living and economic situation in Tunisia, in light of the country’s exposure to drought and water scarcity and its repercussions on food security, the decrease in agricultural land areas and crop production, and the rise in food prices.

The drought and water scarcity crisis in Tunisia caused a 50% decline in agricultural production, which directly affected the availability of food and water and threatened food security.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, the decline and irregularity of rain during the past period affected agricultural crops, and grain crops decreased by 60%.

The academic and researcher in security and strategic affairs, Dr. Khaled Obaid, said that drought and water scarcity in Tunisia represent a major crisis, casting a shadow on the living and economic situation. There was a vision regarding achieving food security, and the focus was on building dams that made it possible to provide quantities of water. Suitable for drinking and agriculture.

Obaid explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that during the past years there was no interest in climate change, especially since Tunisia’s Mediterranean weather changes every 10 years, and varies between drought and heavy rain, and thus agricultural crops are affected between high, medium and low, and when they are exposed to drought, they occur. A major crisis threatens food security, and therefore it resorted to water austerity, pointing out that some important crops such as olives, which represent the most important exports, have had a significant decline in production, thus increasing the trade deficit in light of a critical economic situation.

He stressed that this crisis can be overcome by focusing on a clear policy and strategy at the medium and long-term levels, through more mobilization of water resources, and focusing on large or small mountain dams and lakes, to retain rainwater, much of which goes to waste into the sea, and the necessity of saving this. Resources for drought periods.

For his part, Tunisian writer and political analyst Munther Thabet said that the challenge of water scarcity includes the regions of the Middle East and North Africa, and this is pushing Tunisia to make important reviews regarding the loss of a large portion of the water intended for domestic use, approximately 25%, as a result of the wear and tear of distribution networks and some water-consuming crops. Which must be abandoned.

Thabet revealed to Al-Ittihad that Tunisia is facing real difficulties in food and agriculture due to water shortages, so it is resorting to a policy of austerity in food. These are difficulties facing not only Tunisia, but a crisis that casts a shadow over most countries, and Tunisia needs external support in order to confront it. This challenge.

According to climate experts, although Tunisia is internationally committed to the issue of climate change in line with the Paris Agreement and the Kyoto Protocol, this issue has not been given the required attention, nor has it been included in government policies, or by developing a strategy with clear goals to reduce the effects of the phenomenon.