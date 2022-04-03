The action, by which the activist drew more attention to climate change, resulted in the on-duty presenter having to move to another studio to continue the broadcast.

Just Stop Oil spokesman Nathan McGovern spoke with LBC presenter Tom Swarbick about how the radio station had handled a message from the action group. As McGovern spoke, he took a tube of glue from his pocket, smeared it on his hand, and grabbed the microphone.

For the listeners wondering about the thumping they’re hearing right now, Mr. McGovern seems to be… have you stuck your hand to the mic now?

,,For the listeners wondering about the thumping they’re hearing right now, Mr. McGovern seems to be… have you stuck your hand to the microphone now? That’s fantastic!” said Swarbick according to the British newspaper The Mirror to his guest.

McGovern then explained to the presenter that he feels he is not using the station’s “huge platform” enough to show the effects of climate change. “In a situation like this I have to pick up the microphone and tell people what situation we are in, because people like you won’t do that,” the spokesperson said.