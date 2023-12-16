DAccording to a report in “Bild am Sonntag” (Bams), the Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings is demanding 740,000 euros in damages from climate activists from the Last Generation group because of their protest actions at German airports. As “Bams” reports, it is about disruptions at Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Berlin airports.

According to the report, according to Lufthansa, 57 Lufthansa Group flights with 8,500 passengers were affected by a protest in Hamburg alone on July 13th, and Lufthansa is claiming 400,000 euros in damages for the incident there. Ten defendants would be sent letters demanding payment in view of the Hamburg protests.

According to “Bams”, Lufthansa is also demanding compensation for protests at Düsseldorf Airport on the same day with 24 flights affected – as well as for an action in November 2022 at the Berlin-Brandenburg capital airport with 35 flights affected. The action in Düsseldorf is about 220,000 euros in damages. Six suspects are said to have already received requests to pay 120,000 euros for the protest at Berlin airport.

As “Bams” further writes, in view of the protests, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) announced that the aviation security law would be tightened, which should come “as quickly as possible”. Wissing told “Bams” that he agreed on this with Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (also FDP). “Blockades of airports with the aim of disrupting operations there far exceed the limits of legitimate protest. These are not trivial crimes either,” said Wissing.