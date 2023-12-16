Church | Visiting graves is slowly decreasing

Some of the relatives preferably scatter the ashes of the deceased in nature. The place of commemoration may be the place where the ashes are scattered and not the cemetery.

Finland cemeteries are now in their busiest time of the year, but in general, visits to graves are slowly decreasing.

Although the tradition of visiting graves has been passed down from generation to generation in many families, it is clearly most common among Finns who have passed middle age, says the professor of theology Auli Vähäkangas from the University of Helsinki.

“Especially the most regular visitors to graves are the elderly. They more often have a certain concrete need for it. It is natural that widowed people visit the graves of their spouses more often than, for example, grandchildren visit the graves of their grandparents.”

According to Vähäkanka, the number of visits to graves has also decreased due to the change in burial methods. Ash burials have become common in Finland for a long time, and especially in cities there are already many more of them than coffin burials.

Some relatives prefer to scatter the ashes, for example, in the sea or on their own property, rather than bury the urn in a cemetery. In this case, it is not necessarily necessary to remember the deceased in the cemetery, and the place where the ashes are scattered may become the primary place of remembrance.

“More than ever before may also feel that it is possible to remember a person anyway and regardless of the place.”

On the other hand, cemeteries also now have more ash scattering areas than before. In Vähäkankaa's opinion, the popularity of these places shows how important cemeteries still are to Finns.

According to Vähäkankaa, the change in religiosity and values ​​may also have reduced visiting graves – more Finns do not belong to a church. However, religiosity does not necessarily affect how important a place the cemetery is perceived to be.

“I have interviewed patients in hospice care, their caregivers and widows. Even those who felt they were atheists or did not consider themselves very religious, felt the cemetery was a significant place and said that they go there.”

A little bit according to the majority of Finns, visiting a cemetery represents a tradition that they want to keep alive. For a smaller part, it represents, for example, patriotism or eternal life. Graves are clearly visited the most on All Saints' Day, Independence Day and Christmas.

“Independence Day is a little different from these other days, because in addition to family graves, there are also a lot of visits to hero's graves. It would be interesting to know how the current world situation has affected visiting the graves of heroes of our wars – I think it has increased it,” Vähäkangas reflects.

The research center of the Evangelical Lutheran Church investigated Finns' visit to graves in its 2019 survey, in which more than 4,000 Finns participated. At that time, about half of Finns visited graves on All Saints' Day and up to 85 percent at Christmas – at least sometimes. The graves were most visited by people over 70 years old and the least by adults born in the 1980s.

Graves are visited less in big cities than in smaller towns, but the biggest differences are by province. In Uusimaa, only 40 percent visited graves on All Saints' Day, while the corresponding number in South Ostrobothnia, for example, was 73. At Christmas, 80 percent of Uusimaa residents visited graves at least sometimes, while the corresponding number in South Ostrobothnia was 95.

If relatives do not want or have time to take care of the graves themselves, they can buy grave care services from the parish. Various care contracts are available, says the head of the funeral service of the Helsinki Parish Association Risto Lehto.

“Grave surface care options include grave grass care in grassy areas, in which case the grass surface is cut regularly, and sand care in stone-lined graves with a sandy surface, in which case the sand surface is kept clean. Summer flower or perennial care can also be ordered during the summer, when flowers are planted and taken care of.”

According to Lehto, all graves in Helsinki cemeteries are cleaned in the spring after winter, regardless of whether a maintenance contract has been signed for the grave. When autumn comes, the staff tries to rake the fallen leaves away, if the resources are sufficient and winter does not surprise you too early.

If the relatives do not take care of the grave and do not obtain a maintenance contract, the most concrete consequence is that the grass on the grave remains uncut during the summer. According to Lehto, graves that are left unattended are typically old graves where the buried no longer have close relatives.

“On the other hand, untreated graves provide ecological compartments for various insects and bugs and thereby increase the diversity of nature,” notes Lehto.

The Helsinki funeral fund currently has approximately 60,000 valid care contracts. About one third of all graves in the cemeteries of the Helsinki Parish Association are covered by some kind of management agreement.

According to Lehto, the signing of care contracts has not increased, but neither has it decreased in recent years.