The rapper from Campania Clementino is back in the lanes of the Santobono in Naples to fulfill the wish of little Lucia

Again an admirable gesture come from Clementine. In recent days, the rapper from Campania has fulfilled the dream of one of his small and unfortunate fans, little Lucia, who is hospitalized in Santobono in the Campania capital for cancer treatment. The cantate showed up as a surprise at the hospital and spent moments of joy and light-heartedness with the child.

Born in Avellino in 1982, Clement Maccaro he has become famous over the years with his stage name Clementino and above all for his talent in rap music.

In the last few days he has performed together with his colleague and countryman Gigi D’Alessio on an unprecedented and very important stage, the Diego Armando Maradona stadium of Naples. The two sang Mameli’s anthem before Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri match against England.

But Clementino’s commitments are many. Between studio recordings, concerts and his role as judge in the Rai reality show The Voice of Italythe free time he has left is always short.

However, he always manages to carve out a space to perform gestures that warm the heart and soul of those who receive them and those who admire them.

Last July, for example, together with his other colleague Achille Lauro, he went to the pediatric ward of the hospital Santobono of Naples. Together the two artists had put on a small concert, brightening up the day of the little hospitalized patients.

Clementino fulfills little Lucia’s dream

A few months later the rapper is returned to the Naples hospitalto fulfill the wish expressed by one of her little fans, Lucy.

Lucia is admitted to Santobono to unfortunately undergo the oncological treatment she needs. Her idol has always been Clementino and she had expressed this several times the desire to meet him.

As soon as he learned about it, the singer headed to the hospital and has spent a few hours of his time laughing and joking with little Lucia, snatching a smile from her and above all making her dream come true.

There direction of the hospital in one Note he wanted to thank the artist for his usual and complete availability, as well as for the big heart he always shows to have.