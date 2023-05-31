The National Center of Meteorology stated that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy with the appearance of clouds in the east in the afternoon, while the wind will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust in some areas, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20. km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects that the weather tomorrow will be humid on the coasts in the morning, becoming generally clear and partly cloudy at times, while the winds will become southwesterly to northwesterly light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, with a speed ranging from 10 to 20 km/h. It reaches 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves, turbulent at night in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Friday’s weather will be generally clear, partly cloudy and dusty at times, noting that temperatures will tend to drop, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to become dusty and dusty, and its speed ranges from 15 to 15 mph. 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is choppy in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves are choppy in the evening in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he noted that the weather for next Saturday will remain generally fair, partly cloudy and dusty at times, while the winds will become northwesterly to southwesterly light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h. On the sea, which is turbulent in the morning, it becomes medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather next Sunday will become humid with a chance of fog or light mist forming in the morning over some northern areas, and it will be clear to partly cloudy in the east, with temperatures tending to rise, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging in speed. Its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.