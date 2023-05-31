Malagò and the charter for Roma: only illustrious guests of yellow and red faith

At the final of Europa League to Budapest of tonight between Rome And Sevillethere will be many vip: many well-known faces of politics and of show. John MalagòIn fact, he arranged a private charter to bring 140 special fans Giallorossi in the Hungarian capital, the only requirement: to be from Roman faith. A piece of news that immediately went viral, with the president of Cones who promoted this initiative. It was the VIPs themselves who contacted the number one of Italian Sport directly. Which in the last few days would have done nothing but respond to requests, of which it would have been flooded.

Read also: The IOC: “On the march towards preparations”. Malago: “But we have a lot to do”

Read also: Olympics, Malagò: “The bow of the ship is in the right direction”

In the list of “illustrious guests” include, among others, Carlo GreenfinchMaurice GasparriFabrizio CicchittoClaudius Durigon and Frederick Brakes. One of the participants is particularly satisfied and talks about “a flight that filled up quite quickly”. And, regarding the controversy over the cost, he specified: “It’s the same as other charters, approx 700 euros between round trip. Most obviously the ticket. Many had it, the others John found it“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

