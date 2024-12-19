Cleaning before the end of the year: 8 things you can take out of the house to avoid continuing to accumulate

New year, new house. It is possible that, to start 2025 well, you have decided to do a deep cleaning. This is a very difficult undertaking, but it can be done in a single day. In one day, you can have the house ready to face the next year. In Japan they have given a name to this practice, which is quite a tradition. Oosouji is a method of cleansing in all aspects of a person’s life. They have also set a date: December 28. Based on detachment, this method can be ideal for emptying your stuff of all the items you’ve accumulated over time. In addition, giving a name and a fixed day to your deep cleaning can help you take it seriously and not put it off.

Since this deep cleaning method takes place on a scheduled day, you will need to be prepared beforehand and purchase cleaning products. You should also research how to dispose of the waste you want to dispose of responsibly.

We also recommend that you previously plan the order of rooms you are going to clean. Going with a plan will prevent you from feeling like you are doing everything and nothing at once. Remember to set realistic goals, and if you suspect that you won’t be able to put everything in order in one day, set aside a weekend.

Something you should do before cleaning is get rid of anything you no longer want to have in your home. In this era of consumerism it is difficult not to accumulate, so it is understandable that over the years you have accumulated useless junk. There are a number of items that you may have obtained on impulse, and that you may consider getting rid of:

Old cell phones: It is good to have a spare old phone in case the one you currently use breaks. But if you have accumulated so many old cell phones that you can tell your life story through them, it is time to keep one and get rid of the others. With this you will probably be able to empty a drawer of phones and accessories. Remember that you cannot throw them directly into the trash, it is important that you take them to your local waste collection point.

Tupperware spoiled: yellowed, without cover, damaged. Many things can make your tupperware become unusable, and this may be a good time to get rid of them. Unless they are made of glass, they are usually thrown into the yellow bin.

Shoes you don’t wear: Over time you can accumulate a significant collection of shoes, but do you wear them all? This is the question you should ask yourself when cleaning your shoe rack. Those that you do not use but are in good condition can be donated. If the years have made them unusable, you can leave them in the laundry bin, where the materials can be reused. You can also leave them at the clean point.

Cosmetic Samples: You may have a drawer full of envelopes and cosmetic samples. After years of buying magazines or other products you have accumulated a large number of samples. It’s time for you to consider which one you are going to use, or if they are even in good condition. Review them all one by one, and ask yourself if they are samples of a product that makes you curious. If you are certain that you will never use them, get rid of them. To throw them away, you must throw the contents into the organic container and throw the container in its corresponding place.

Old Magazines: If you are one of those people with stacks and stacks of old magazines, now is the time to get rid of some. Throwing away propaganda is simple, you just need to get rid of any that are expired. If the magazine is plain paper, you can throw it in the blue bin. Otherwise, if it is waxed or plasticized, it should go to the waste container.

Broken toys: although the little ones in the house have a hard time, sometimes you have to let go of broken toys. If they do not have great sentimental value for your children, you should consider throwing away those that no longer work. Toys can be made from a variety of materials, so make sure you’re putting them in the right bin. Remember that toys in good condition and not used can be donated.

Gifts you don’t like: We don’t always get the gifts right. Consider donating those you don’t like.

Academic books: if you were able to complete some studies and your books are still at home, it may be time to throw them away. You may be able to donate them, so find out if that’s a possibility. Remember to separate the plastic components and throw them into the yellow container.

How to deep clean





When the day of deep cleaning arrives, we recommend that, unless you are expecting an important call or message, you turn off your cell phone. This will help you stay focused on your task. You can put on some soft music or a podcastas long as it doesn’t distract you.

Open the windows to ventilate the house. If it gets very cold, you just have to leave them open for approximately half an hour. Ventilating will freshen the air in the house and eliminate the closed smell.

Then, it’s time to get to work. Remember to always clean all surfaces from top to bottom. Be methodical and make sure you clean all parts of a room. If you haven’t done it in a while, also clean the walls and ceilings.