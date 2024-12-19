Chancellor Scholz’s failed vote of confidence confirms the elections on February 23 where the CDU has the lead, followed by the far-right AfD



12/18/2024



Updated 12/19/2024 at 01:26h.





The electoral programs are in danger of becoming a dead letter after the vote both in Germany and almost everywhere else, but on this occasion, in view of the early elections on February 23; The programs acquire greater consistency. The match…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only