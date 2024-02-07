How much does open-top driving actually cost these days? The price of the CLE Cabrio is known.

A lot of new cars have been launched in recent weeks and that automatically means a lot of new new prices. We have just revealed the prices of the Porsche Taycan, for now we have the price of the CLE Cabrio for you! Autoblog absolutely cannot mention the prices exclusively, because Mercedes-Benz Netherlands has published it itself through this excellent press release.

The four-seater convertible (internal model code: A236) from Das Haus was revealed yesterday and we already have the first prize for you! The cheapest version costs 80,555 euros. That sounds like a huge amount for a mid-range car, but of course there is a lot of context that justifies the price somewhat.

Price CLE Convertible

For that money you get the CLE 200 Cabrio. And as we said yesterday, that's all you really need with an open Benz. The engine is good for 204 hp and there is a 48V installation that provides assistance at the bottom of the rev range.

The sprint from 0-100 km/h is done in 7.9 seconds and the top speed is 236 km/h. It is possible to order the C200 with 4Matic all-wheel drive. It costs 84,345 euros and goes to 100 km/h in 8 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 232 km/h.

The CLE300 basically has the same four-cylinder as the CLE200, but with 258 hp and 400 Nm. 4Matic standard on the CLE300. From 0-100 km/h it now takes just 6.6 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. The price of the CLE300 Cabrio is 92,301 euros.

The top model is the CLE450 4Matic. This has a three-liter inline six and delivers 381 hp and 500 Nm. This allows you to accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and easily reach 250 km/h, where the limiter has had enough. The price of the CLE450 4Matic is 111,361 euros.

And what about the competition?

The CLE is considerably more expensive than the BMW 4 Series Convertible. The 420i Cabrio is available from 69,863.50 euros. In fact, the 430i xDrive (which you can best compare with the CLE300 4Matic Cabrio) costs 81,245.50 euros. If it concerns six-cylinders, the price difference is smaller. The M440i xDrive with 374 hp and 500 Nm is available from 105,532.20 euros.

Another competitor is of course the Audi A5 Cabriolet. This model has been around for a few years now, but fortunately it is timelessly beautiful. The Audi A5 is available from 67,708.82 euros. For that money you do get a 2.0 TFSI, but the '35' with only 150 hp. The '40 TFSI' can be easily compared with the 420i and CLE200 and costs 71,749.19 euros.

The Audi A5 Cabriolet 40 TFSI quattro costs 75,290.76 euros. So the prices are quite close to each other as they get thicker. If you want a six-cylinder, you automatically get the Audi S5 Cabriolet, which is… Oben Ohne still has a petrol engine. This is insanely expensive with a starting price of 139,151.21.

